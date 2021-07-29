July 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  IPAC Team Granted Unconditional Anticipatory Bail By Tripura Court

IPAC Team Granted Unconditional Anticipatory Bail By Tripura Court

Senior advocate Pijush Kanti Biswas who also is the Congress president of Tripura said that his clients already had COVID test negative reports but still police compelled them to get the testing done again and that was unnecessary.

Pinaki Das 29 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:39 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPAC Team Granted Unconditional Anticipatory Bail By Tripura Court
Each member has to give a bail guarantee bond amount of Rs 10000.
File Photo
IPAC Team Granted Unconditional Anticipatory Bail By Tripura Court
outlookindia.com
2021-07-29T17:39:48+05:30
Also read

The 23 members of poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s IPAC team have been granted unconditional anticipatory bail by a local court. “My clients of IPAC consisting of 23 members had surrendered before the Tripura Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate with prayer for bail and to which the public prosecutor had objected but the honourable court was satisfied and granted unconditional anticipatory bail,” said senior advocate Pijush Kanti Biswas.

However, each member has to give a bail guarantee bond amount of Rs 10000.

Biswas, who also is the Congress president of Tripura, said that his clients already had COVID negative test reports but police compelled them to get the testing done again and that was unnecessary.

Meanwhile, TMC parliamentary leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien arrived here in the morning from New Delhi. While speaking to reporters, he said that the game is yet to start in Tripura but from its activities, it seems that here BJP is very sacred of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

Reacting to the entire IPAC episode, the state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that all are welcome to Tripura but if a big team of unknown persons are there in the hotel, police have to inquire about them as COVID norms are on. The police are doing its duty and the state government doesn’t interfere in it and no one should also try to interfere.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India To Support All Peace Initiatives That Ensure Lasting Political Settlement In Afghanistan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Pinaki Das Prashant Kishor Agartala Tripura National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos