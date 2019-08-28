﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Internet A Weapon Used By Terrorists, Pakistanis Against India': J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

'Internet A Weapon Used By Terrorists, Pakistanis Against India': J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Satya Pal Malik said the two Union Territories -- J&K and Ladakh -- will see som much of development in the coming days that even people in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will start asking for the same.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'Internet A Weapon Used By Terrorists, Pakistanis Against India': J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik addresses a press conference on Wednesday. (ANI)
'Internet A Weapon Used By Terrorists, Pakistanis Against India': J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik
outlookindia.com
2019-08-28T18:35:56+0530

Internet is a weapon mostly used by terrorists and Pakistanis to mobilise and indoctrinate people against India and that's why we have restricted its use in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Wednesday, adding the government will lift restrictions in a phased manner.

Addressing a press conference, Malik said the two Union Territories -- J&K and Ladakh -- will see so much of development in the coming days that even people in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will start asking for the same.

Speaking of the government's plan for the people of Kashmir, Malik said 50,000 jobs will be available in the next three months, adding the Centre was taking steps for the overall development of the erstwhile state.

Malik said strict restrictions after the abrogation of Article 370 had also been imposed to ensure no lives were lost in the Valley. He also cited the casualty figures from 2016, 2010 and 2008 when several people had lost their lives during the unrest.

He admitted that pellet guns were used by security personnel during protests in the Kashmir Valley and said forces took utmost precaution taken to prevent injuries.

When asked about the detained leaders, the governor said: "Don't be sad about the detention of political leaders, it will help them in their political careers."

The governor said the identity of Kashmir and its people will be preserved.

Malik, who has been involved in a war of words with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, described the latter as "political juvenile" for his comments on Jammu and Kashmir. 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Satya Pal Malik New Delhi Srinagar J&K: Article 370 Jammu and kashmir National
Next Story : Ram-Setu Built By Indian Engineers, Says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters