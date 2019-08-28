'Internet A Weapon Used By Terrorists, Pakistanis Against India': J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Internet is a weapon mostly used by terrorists and Pakistanis to mobilise and indoctrinate people against India and that's why we have restricted its use in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Wednesday, adding the government will lift restrictions in a phased manner.

Addressing a press conference, Malik said the two Union Territories -- J&K and Ladakh -- will see so much of development in the coming days that even people in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will start asking for the same.

Speaking of the government's plan for the people of Kashmir, Malik said 50,000 jobs will be available in the next three months, adding the Centre was taking steps for the overall development of the erstwhile state.

#WATCH: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, says,"the medium of phone and internet is used less by us and mostly by terrorists and Pakistanis as well as for mobilisation & indoctrination. It is a kind of weapon used against us so we have stopped it. Services will be resumed gradually." pic.twitter.com/0AqzW1Of6e — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

Malik said strict restrictions after the abrogation of Article 370 had also been imposed to ensure no lives were lost in the Valley. He also cited the casualty figures from 2016, 2010 and 2008 when several people had lost their lives during the unrest.

He admitted that pellet guns were used by security personnel during protests in the Kashmir Valley and said forces took utmost precaution taken to prevent injuries.

When asked about the detained leaders, the governor said: "Don't be sad about the detention of political leaders, it will help them in their political careers."

The governor said the identity of Kashmir and its people will be preserved.

Malik, who has been involved in a war of words with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, described the latter as "political juvenile" for his comments on Jammu and Kashmir.