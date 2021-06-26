June 26, 2021
International Day Against Drug Abuse

Addiction Is Neither Cool Nor A Style Statement: PM Modi

‘I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 June 2021, Last Updated at 12:48 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
On the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded all grassroots officials, who are working to eliminate drug abuse in the country.

"Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to save lives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation,” Modi tweeted.

To dissuade youngsters from taking to drugs, the prime minister stated that “addiction is neither cool nor a style statement.”

He further added, "Let us reiterate our commitment to share facts on drugs and realise our vision of a drugs free India.”

Modi also shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming drig addiction.

(With PTI inputs)

