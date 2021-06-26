Also read Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s Brother Iqbal Kaskar Remanded In NCB Custody

On the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded all grassroots officials, who are working to eliminate drug abuse in the country.

"Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to save lives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation,” Modi tweeted.

Let us reiterate our commitment to #ShareFactsOnDrugs and realise our vision of a Drugs Free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Sharing an old #MannKiBaat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace. https://t.co/0XJpOApzbX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2021

To dissuade youngsters from taking to drugs, the prime minister stated that “addiction is neither cool nor a style statement.”

He further added, "Let us reiterate our commitment to share facts on drugs and realise our vision of a drugs free India.”

Modi also shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming drig addiction.

(With PTI inputs)

