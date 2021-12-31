Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Industry Body Seeks Odisha CM’s Intervention In Resolving Coal Shortage

An industry body has sought the intervention of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in resolving the “acute” coal shortage faced by captive power plants in the state.

2021-12-31T11:33:40+05:30
Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 11:33 am

The Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ltd (UCCI) said the paucity due to curtailment of coal supplies since August was a threat to the survival of the local industry, leading to loss of lakhs of jobs.


“Industries that rely on captive power plants (CPP) in Odisha are facing alarmingly depleted coal stocks of only two-three days as compared to the prescribed level of 15 days,” UCCI president Brahma Mishra said.


Over 65 per cent of the coal in Odisha is being supplied by the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) to power plants in other states, resulting in local industries facing coal deficit, Mishra said in a letter to Patnaik, urging him to take steps to bring normalcy.

-With PTI inputs.

Outlook Web Desk Naveen Patnaik Odisha National
