November 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Indo-Pak Talks Necessary To End Bloodshed Along LoC: Hurriyat

Indo-Pak Talks Necessary To End Bloodshed Along LoC: Hurriyat

‘We urge the governments of India and Pakistan to give up belligerence and come to the table to resolve the J&K dispute,’ the party said.

PTI 14 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Indo-Pak Talks Necessary To End Bloodshed Along LoC: Hurriyat
Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
PTI File Photo
Indo-Pak Talks Necessary To End Bloodshed Along LoC: Hurriyat
outlookindia.com
2020-11-14T17:55:29+05:30
Also read

The Hurriyat Conference on Saturday said India and Pakistan should hold talks to resolve the Kashmir issue and to stop the "senseless bloodshed" of people living along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat faction expressed grief and dismay at the escalation along the LoC in which several lives were lost on Friday. "Hurriyat once again urges the governments of India and Pakistan to give up belligerence and come to the table to resolve the J&K dispute for times to come and end the senseless bloodshed of humans on all sides," it said. The party said the death of innocent Kashmiri civilians on both sides of the LoC, as well as that of the soldiers of both the countries "caught in the lingering conflict" is very sad and shameful.

The Pakistani Army resorted to heavy firing and shelling on Friday, targeting villages and forward areas along the LoC in which in which five security personnel and six civilians were killed. The Indian troops retaliated strongly, killing eight Pakistani soldiers and injuring 12 others, officials said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Karnataka Woman Plunges Into Canal With 3 Children

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mirwaiz Umer Farooq J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and kashmir LoC: Line of Control National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos