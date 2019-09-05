Aviation regulator DGCA will probe the alleged incident of budget carrier IndiGo forcing the passengers of its Jaipur-bound flight to sit in the stranded aircraft at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday night, a top official source said.

IndiGo's operations at the city airport were hit hard with the carrier cancelling many flights on Wednesday following incessant rains in the city.

Of around 20 flights that were cancelled, most were of IndiGo.

"My IndiGo flight was scheduled to take off for Jaipur at 7.55 pm Wednesday night. It took off at 6 am today and landed in Jaipur at 8 am. I boarded the flight around midnight, but all passengers remained seated in the aircraft till departure this morning," a passenger told PTI.

"There was no dinner. Passengers came onto the tarmac and created a ruckus. Someone even called CISF (Central Industrial Security Force)," he added.

"We will conduct inquiry," a top official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Thursday when asked about the alleged incident.

The response to a query sent to IndiGo about the incident, as well as about the number of flights it cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday, was awaited.