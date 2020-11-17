November 17, 2020
Corona
India's Daily Covid Cases Below 30,000 For First Time In Over 4 Months

The last time coronavirus cases dipped below 30,000 on July 15 when the country registered 29,429 cases.

PTI 17 November 2020
The number of new coronavirus infections reported in a day dropped below 30,000 after four months, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 88.74 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 82,90,370 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The last time coronavirus cases dipped below 30,000 on July 15 when the country registered 29,429 cases.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 88,74,290 with  29,163 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,30,519 with 449 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. There are 4,53,401 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

The total recoveries have surged to 82,90,370 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.42 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. 

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29. 

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of  12,65,42,907  samples have been tested up to November 16 with 8,44,382 samples being tested on Monday.

