August 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Reports Over 75,000 New COVID-19 Cases For 4th Day, Tally Soars Past 34 lakh

India Reports Over 75,000 New COVID-19 Cases For 4th Day, Tally Soars Past 34 lakh

There are 7,52,424 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for 21.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

PTI 29 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Reports Over 75,000 New COVID-19 Cases For 4th Day, Tally Soars Past 34 lakh
File photo
India Reports Over 75,000 New COVID-19 Cases For 4th Day, Tally Soars Past 34 lakh
outlookindia.com
2020-08-29T11:13:06+05:30

India's COVID-19 tally raced past 34 lakh with a single-day spike of 76,472 cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 26,48,998, pushing the recovery rate to 76.47 per
cent on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 34,63,972, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 62,550 with 1,021 people succumbing to it in a span of 24 hours, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.81 per cent in the country.

There are 7,52,424 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for 21.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23. 

Next Story >>

J-K: NC Leader Says He Fears Attack After Refusing To Meet Ram Madhav; BJP Calls It 'Overreaction'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×