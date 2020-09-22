September 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India's COVID-19 Cases Cross 55 Lakh; Recovery Rate Rises To 80.86 Pc

India's COVID-19 Cases Cross 55 Lakh; Recovery Rate Rises To 80.86 Pc

The COVID-19 case fatality rate in India was recorded at 1.60 per cent.

PTI 22 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India's COVID-19 Cases Cross 55 Lakh; Recovery Rate Rises To 80.86 Pc
PTI File photo of Health frontline professionals
India's COVID-19 Cases Cross 55 Lakh; Recovery Rate Rises To 80.86 Pc
outlookindia.com
2020-09-22T13:26:25+05:30

India's COVID-19 infection tally crossed 55 lakh on Tuesday, while a record 1,01,468 patients recovered in a day, taking their number to 44,97,867 and pushing the recovery rate to 80.86 per cent, the Union health ministry data showed.

The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 55,62,663, with 75,083 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 88,935 as the virus claimed 1,053 more lives during the same period, according to the data updated at 8 am.

There are 9,75,861 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 17.54 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and it went past 50 lakh on September 16. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 6,53,25,779 samples have been tested up to September 21, with 9,33,185 samples being tested on Monday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Taj Mahal Opens After 6 Months, Footfall Capped At 5000 Visitors A Day

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI India COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos