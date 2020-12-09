India's Covid-19 Tally Rises To 97.35 Lakh; Recovery Rate Stands At 94%

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 97.35 lakh on Wednesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 with 32,080 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,15,581, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the third consecutive day.

There are 3,78,909 active coronavirus infections in the country now which comprises 3.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and 70 lakh on October 11. The figure crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 14,98,36,767 samples have been tested up to December 8, with 10,22,712 such examinations being conducted on Tuesday.

