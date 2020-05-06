India's Coronavirus Case Count Nears 50,000; Death Toll Reaches 1,694

May 06, 2020
Poshan
Municipal corporation workers sanitize the premises of a quarantine centre during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Jabalpur.
PTI Photo
The number of Coronavirus cases in the country have reached 49,391, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning.

This includes 33,514 active cases, and 1,694 deaths due to the infection so far.

However, 14,182 persons have been cured and discharged so far, according to the Health Ministry. One patient has migrated.

Maharashtra with 15,525 cases is the worst-affected state, while Gujarat with 6,245 cases is second on the list.

Delhi with 5,104 COVID-19 cases is the third most-affected by the infection.

The country has witnessed a sudden and steep surge in the number of infection and the fatalities in past few days.

