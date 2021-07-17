India’s Active Covid Caseload Declines To 4.24 Lakh, Recovery Rate At 97.31%

India reported 38,079 new coronavirus infections and 560 fatalities in the last 24 hours. With the latest addition, the country’s Covid caseload surged to 3,10,64,908 while the death toll rose to 4,13,091.

Meanwhile, the national active caseload declined to 4,24,025 while the country’s recovery rate rose to 97.31 per cent on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today, the active Covid-19 cases comprise 1.36 per cent of the total infections and the active caseload decreased by 6,397 in a span of 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the national daily positivity rate has been under the three per cent mark for the last 26 days and the rate currently stands at 1.91 per cent.

The ministry said that 19,98,715 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 44,20,21,954.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.10 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,02,27,792, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

The total vaccine doses administered has reached 39.96 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16 last year.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

The 560 new fatalities included 167 deaths from Maharashtra and 130 from Kerala, the ministry said.

In total, 4,13,091 deaths have been reported in the country, including 1,26,727 from Maharashtra, 36,079 from Karnataka, 33,652 from Tamil Nadu, 25,023 from Delhi, 22,711 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,980 from West Bengal and 16,215 from Punjab.

The ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With PTI inputs)

