Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
India’s Active Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 208 Days

The country logged 18,166 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,39,53,475, while the active cases declined to 2,30,971.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 16 straight days. | Representational Image

2021-10-10T09:52:48+05:30
Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 9:52 am

India has recorded the lowest active Covid-19 cases in 208 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The country logged 18,166 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,39,53,475, while the active cases declined to 2,30,971. 

The death toll climbed to 4,50,589 with 214 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 16 straight days. 

The active cases comprise 0.68 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.99 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. 

A decrease of 5,672 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(PTI inputs)

