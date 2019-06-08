Indian Railways To Provide Massage Service On Board Running Trains For The First Time

﻿
This facility will be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore. These include Dehradun-Indore Express (14317), New Delhi-Indore Intercity Express (12416) and Indore-Amritsar Express (19325), a railway official said Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 June 2019
File Photo
2019-06-08T16:54:08+0530

For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, massage services will be made available for passengers on board running trains.

This was a proposal from the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone, the official said.

"This is the first time in history of railways that we will provide massaging service for passenger comfort on running trains. It will not only increase revenue but also add passengers. Railways to earn an additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passenger who will be the service providers," said Rajesh Bajpai, director, media and communication, railway board.

"This is the first time that such a contract has been signed," he said.

The service is likely to commence in 15-20 days, and will be available from 6 am to 10 pm. Rs 100 each will be charged for head massage and foot massage.

Three to five massage providers will travel on each train. The railways will provide them identity cards.

This scheme is part of the railways' scheme whereby zones and divisions have been asked to come out with new and innovative ideas to generate non-fare revenue for the national transporter.

(PTI)

