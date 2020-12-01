December 01, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Indian Navy Successfully Test-Fires Naval Version Of BrahMos Missile

Indian Navy Successfully Test-Fires Naval Version Of BrahMos Missile

A similar exercise was conducted by the Indian Navy in the Arabian sea six weeks back

PTI 01 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Indian Navy Successfully Test-Fires Naval Version Of BrahMos Missile
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test-fired earlier in October
@kishanreddybjp/Twitter
Indian Navy Successfully Test-Fires Naval Version Of BrahMos Missile
outlookindia.com
2020-12-01T14:55:42+05:30
Also read

A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired by the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday as part of a series of trials being carried out by the three defence services, official sources said. A similar test firing of the missile was conducted by the Indian Navy in the Arabian sea six weeks back.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms. A source close to the Navy said the test-firing of the missile on Tuesday was "successful".

On November 24, the Indian Army had "successfully" test-fired the surface-to-surface BrahMos missile that flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound. The range of the new land-attack version of the missile has been extended to 400 km from the original 290 km.

India has already deployed a sizeable number of the original BrahMos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

In the last two-and-half months, India has test-fired a number of missiles including an anti-radiation missile named Rudram-1 which is planned to be inducted into service by 2022.

The Indian Air Force on October 30 test-fired the air-launched version of the weapon from a Sukhoi fighter aircraft in the Bay of Bengal.

The IAF is also integrating the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets which is aimed at bolstering overall combat capability of the force.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Social Media and PsyWars: A Lesson From South Korea

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI New Delhi Indian Air Force Bay of Bengal Sukhoi fighter jet Indian Navy National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos