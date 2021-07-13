Indian Navy Acquires 10th Anti-Submarine Aircraft P-8I From Boeing

The Indian Navy, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday, has obtained the 10th anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8I from the US-based aerospace manufacturing company Boeing,

The first contract for eight P-8I aircraft was signed by The Defense Ministry back in 2009. The latest one came as an outcome of a second contract signed in 2016 for four additional P-8I aircraft.

"This is the second aircraft to be delivered under the option contract for four additional aircraft that the Indian Ministry of Defence awarded in 2016," the statement said.

"In addition to unmatched maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the P-8I has been deployed to assist during disaster relief and humanitarian missions," it added.

The Indian Navy had received the ninth P-8I aircraft in November last year.

The patrol aircraft is an integral part of the Indian Navy's fleet and has surpassed 30,000 flight hours since it was inducted in 2013, it mentioned.

"Boeing supports India's growing P-8I fleet by providing training of Indian Navy flight crews, spare parts, ground support equipment and field service representative support," its statement said.

Boeing's integrated logistics support has enabled a high state of fleet readiness at the lowest possible cost, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)

