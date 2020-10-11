Indian Higher Education On Par With Global Standards: Education Minister Pokhriyal

Also read Our Education Must Be Culturally Rooted And Suit 21st Century Needs: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Praising the National Education Policy (NEP), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said that Indian students no longer need to shell out huge sums of money on foreign education or enrol in foreign universities as the new NEP is in line with global standards.

Addressing a webinar organised by IIT-Kharagpur on Saturday evening, Pokhriyal said that the country has a robust education system, equipped with high quality research facilities. "There is no need for some of our students to enrol in foreign universities, spending numerous dollars on admission. We have all the infrastructure and facilities. The National Education Policy 2020 has further taken care of the issue. Our students will stay and study in the country now," the Union Education Minister said.

He also said that the centre has invited numerous foreign universities to set up campuses in India. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited foreign universities to set up campuses in India and encouraged Indian universities to build overseas campuses so that students are motivated to stay in India and study in India," Pokhriyal said.

The minister also added that the “credit bank system” introduced through the new NEP is in accordance with global education programmes. "The credit bank system enables students to take a break from academic programmes, while gaining certificates, diplomas and degrees," he said.

Pokhriyal expressed hope that the digital education platforms developed by the government under various educational initiatives during the last six years will help strengthen the country’s higher education system and sync it with international practices.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine