Indian Couple Stabbed In Germany, Husband Dead

Prashant and Smita Basarur were allegedly stabbed in Munich by an immigrant.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 March 2019
PTI Photo
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has extended help to the family of the couple that was stabbed in Munich.

Prashant and Smita Basarur were allegedly stabbed in Munich by an immigrant. Stating that Prashant was killed in the incident and Smita is stable, Swaraj tweeted that the Government of India is facilitating the travel of Prashant's brother to Germany.

"Indian couple Prashant and Smita Basarur were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich. Unfortunately, Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant's brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I appreciate the good work by @cgmunich.  I have asked our mission to take care of their two children," Swaraj tweeted.

ANI

