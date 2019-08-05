﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Indian Constitution To Apply In Jammu and Kashmir: President Order

Indian Constitution To Apply In Jammu and Kashmir: President Order

The president issued Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 which comes into force "at once", and shall "supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954".

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2019
Indian Constitution To Apply In Jammu and Kashmir: President Order
Army soldiers guard during curfew like restrictions in Jammu. The Centre announced scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
AP Photo
Indian Constitution To Apply In Jammu and Kashmir: President Order
outlookindia.com
2019-08-05T13:28:15+0530

President Ram Nath Kovind in "concurrence" with the "Jammu and Kashmir government" promulgated Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 on Monday which states that the provisions of the Indian Constitution are applicable in the state.

The President issued the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 which comes into force "at once", and shall "supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954".

"All the provisions of the Constitution" shall apply in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

The government has added in the Article 367 of the Constitution a clause 4 which makes four changes.

"Reference to this Constitution or to the provisions thereof shall be construed as references to the Constitution or the provisions thereof as applied in relations to Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

The order said references to the person for the time being recognised by the president on the recommendation of the Legislative Assembly of the State as the Sadar-i-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, acting on the advice of the Council of Ministers of the state for the time being in office, shall be construed as references to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

References to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir shall be construed as including references to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir acting on the advice of his Council of Ministers, it said.

In proviso to clause (3) of Article 370 of this Constitution, the expression "Constituent Assembly of the State referred to in clause (2)" shall read "Legislative Assembly of the State", it said.

(PTI)

or just type initial letters