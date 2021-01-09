Indian Army Apprehends Chinese Soldier In Ladakh

The Indian Army on Friday apprehended a Chinese soldier who was found on the Indian side of the border. According to the sources, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was found near the south bank of the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier had transgressed into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in the area, they said.

The capture of the Chinese soldier comes in the midst of an eight-month-long bitter border standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

Troops from both sides are deployed along the LAC since the friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops.

The sources said the PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated.

(With PTI inputs.)

