August 11, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India-US Join Hands To Better Weather And Monsoon Forecasts

India-US Join Hands To Better Weather And Monsoon Forecasts

The agreement is a follow up to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Earth Sciences and NOAA last October for Technical Cooperation in Earth Observations and Earth Sciences.

Outlook Web Desk 11 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:20 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India-US Join Hands To Better Weather And Monsoon Forecasts
Representational Image
AP
India-US Join Hands To Better Weather And Monsoon Forecasts
outlookindia.com
2021-08-11T07:20:25+05:30

In a bid to upgrade the monsoon data analysis and weather forecast repertoires, Indian and American earth science bodies have signed an agreement.

India's National Institute of Ocean Technology Director G A Ramadass and the US Assistant Administrator for Research and Acting Chief Scientist Craig McLean of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have inked the deal on Monday.

As a result of this, the two bodies would enhance technical cooperation in the development of the Research Moored Array for African-Asian-Australian Monsoon Analysis and Prediction (RAMA) and the Ocean Moored buoy Network in the northern Indian ocean (OMNI) for improving weather and monsoon forecasts between NOAA and India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The agreement is a follow up to the memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Earth Sciences and NOAA last October for Technical Cooperation in Earth Observations and Earth Sciences.

The MoU was signed by India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Dr Neil A Jacobs, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Acting Administrator, NOAA. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Covid R-Value More Than 1 In 5 States, It's Cause For Concern: Govt

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Washington National Institute of Ocean Technology National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Monsoon Data Analysis Weather Forecast India-US National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos