April 27, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Witnesses Slight Dip In Daily Covid Spike, Records 3.19 Lakh Cases, 2,764 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

India Witnesses Slight Dip In Daily Covid Spike, Records 3.19 Lakh Cases, 2,764 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Eight states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu -- have more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Witnesses Slight Dip In Daily Covid Spike, Records 3.19 Lakh Cases, 2,764 Deaths In Last 24 Hours
Dr VK Paul said, “Please wear a mask, do not go out unnecessarily. Stay with your family. Even within the family wear the mask.”
File photo
India Witnesses Slight Dip In Daily Covid Spike, Records 3.19 Lakh Cases, 2,764 Deaths In Last 24 Hours
outlookindia.com
2021-04-27T08:48:09+05:30
Also read

India on Tuesday recorded 319,435 Covid-19 cases and 2,764 deaths, a slight dip in its number of fresh coronavirus infections and fatalities. The cumulative caseload stands at 17,625,735 and the death toll inched closer to the 200,000-mark. The country has approximately 2.9 million active cases, showed the Union Health Ministry data today.  Eight states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu — have more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases. 

Meanwhile, the government, as a precautionary measure, has urged people not to venture out unnecessarily and wear masks at home also. Speaking at a Union Health Ministry press conference Niti Aayog’s member health, Dr VK Paul said, “Please wear a mask, do not go out unnecessarily. Stay with your family. Even within the family wear the mask.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Uttar Pradesh: Covid-Affected Employees To Get 28-Day Paid Leave

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus New Coronavirus Strain National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos