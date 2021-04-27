India Witnesses Slight Dip In Daily Covid Spike, Records 3.19 Lakh Cases, 2,764 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

India on Tuesday recorded 319,435 Covid-19 cases and 2,764 deaths, a slight dip in its number of fresh coronavirus infections and fatalities. The cumulative caseload stands at 17,625,735 and the death toll inched closer to the 200,000-mark. The country has approximately 2.9 million active cases, showed the Union Health Ministry data today. Eight states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu — have more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the government, as a precautionary measure, has urged people not to venture out unnecessarily and wear masks at home also. Speaking at a Union Health Ministry press conference Niti Aayog’s member health, Dr VK Paul said, “Please wear a mask, do not go out unnecessarily. Stay with your family. Even within the family wear the mask.”

