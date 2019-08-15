India Will Have Chief Of Defence Staff As Head Of Tri-Services Soon, Says PM Narendra Modi

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that India will a chief of defence staff (CDS) as the head of the tri-services.

Speaking from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day, Modi made the key announcement.

The prime minister said the CDS will ensure synergy among the three services and provide effective leadership to them.

"Our government has decided to have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS," Modi said.

A high-level committee set up to examine the gaps in the country's security system in the wake of the Kargil War in 1999 had called for appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff as a single-point military adviser to the Defence Minister.

A group of ministers analysing required reforms in the national security system had also favoured appointing a chief of defence staff.

In 2012, the Naresh Chandra Task Force had recommended creating the post of a permanent chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The CoSC comprises chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force and the senior-most among them acts as its chairman as per existing norm.

Besides defence, the prime minister also spoke about the scourge of terrorism, adding the protectors and supporters of terrorists must be called out.

(With inputs from PTI)