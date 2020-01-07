'India-US Relations Have Grown From Strength To Strength': PM Modi To Donald Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with US President Donald Trump and stressed that Indo-American relations had grown from strength to strength.

The prime minister conveyed new year greetings to the President, wishing him, his family and the people of the United States good health, prosperity and success in the New Year, according to PMO.

Trump reciprocated the gesture and wished the people of India prosperity and progress. "He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation," PMO India said.

The Indian Prime Minister, on the other hand, "highlighted significant progress made in deepening strategic partnership in previous year and expressed desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest."

In Washington, the White House released a readout of the telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

"Today, President Donald J Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to exchange New Year's greetings," the White House said in a readout.

"The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership in 2020, and they also reviewed the regional security matters," it said.