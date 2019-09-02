﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Senior Indian Diplomat Meets Kulbhushan Jadhav After Pakistan Grants Consular Access: Report

Senior Indian Diplomat Meets Kulbhushan Jadhav After Pakistan Grants Consular Access: Report

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal wrote on Twitter on Sunday, "Consular access for...Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ (International Court of Justice) judgment & the laws of Pakistan.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Senior Indian Diplomat Meets Kulbhushan Jadhav After Pakistan Grants Consular Access: Report
Kulbhushan Jadhav
File Photo
Senior Indian Diplomat Meets Kulbhushan Jadhav After Pakistan Grants Consular Access: Report
outlookindia.com
2019-09-02T12:36:52+0530
Also Read

A senior Indian diplomat on Monday met Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan, after Islamabad granted consular access to the Indian prisoner "in line with the ICJ judgement".

The meeting between a senior Indian diplomat and the convicted Indian spy is currently underway after Pakistan formally granted the consular access to him in line with the decision of International Court of Justice, the Express Tribune reported.

However, it did not identify the Indian diplomat who met the retired Indian Navy officer.

The venue of the meeting is not immediately known.

In New Delhi, official sources said Charge d' Affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia will meet Jadhav.

The meeting comes after India on August 30 had reiterated that it sought "immediate, effective and unhindered" consular access to Jadhav and was in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.

"We are in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels. You are aware that based on the judgement of the International Court of Justice we have asked for immediate, effective and unhindered access. Let us see the kind of response we receive from the Pakistani side," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in a weekly media briefing.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017, following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies

(With inputs from PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kulbhushan Jadhav India-Pakistan National
Next Story : Ranbir Kapoor Was In Denial About Rishi Kapoor's Treatment For An Hour Reveals Neetu Kapoor
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters