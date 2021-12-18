Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Agni P: India Successfully Tests Nuclear Capable Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile

In a test conducted at 11:06, Agni P, India's new surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile was fired from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast, Defence Research and Development Organisation said.

Agni P: India Successfully Tests Nuclear Capable Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile
Agni P being tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast | Twitter - DRDO

Agni P: India Successfully Tests Nuclear Capable Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile
2021-12-18T16:11:34+05:30
Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 4:11 pm

India on Saturday successfully tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said. The 'Agni P' is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system, it said.

"Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. The missile which was tested at 11.06 am. followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy," the DRDO said in a statement. It also tweeted the video of the missile test,

This second flight-test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system, the statement added.

The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1,000 to 2,000 km along with nuclear capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful missile test and expressed happiness for the excellent performance of the system.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy also appreciated the efforts of the team for the second flight trial with many additional features.

The country had, for the first time on June 28, successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile.

Odisha Agni Missile Ballistic Missile
