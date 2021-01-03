India Successfully Isolates And Cultures UK-Variant Of Coronavirus Strain: ICMR

Also read
India has successfully cultured the new coronavirus strain, which originated in the UK, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday.
In a tweet, the ICMR claimed that no other country has yet reported successful isolation and culture of the UK-variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Culturing is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.
"UK-variant of the virus, with all signature changes, is now successfully isolated and cultured at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) from the clinical specimens collected from UK-returnees," the ICMR said adding that vero cell lines were used in the process.
India successfully cultures the new viral strain on the horizon (UK-variant of SARS-CoV-2). #ICMRFIGHTSCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #CoronaUpdatesInIndia #COVID19 #Unite2FightCorona @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India @DrHVoffice @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @icmr_niv pic.twitter.com/vaCMQMSHOJ— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) January 2, 2021
The UK had recently announced that the newly identified strain of the virus found in its population was up to 70 per cent more infectious.
A total of 29 people tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
