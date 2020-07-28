India Steps Up COVID-19 Testing To Over 5 Lakh A Day: Govt

More than five lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted each on Sunday and Monday, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said.

On 26th July, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on 27th July, a total of 5,28,000 samples, news agency ANI reported.

India has till now recorded 14,35,453 cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on Monday, PM Narendra Modivirtually launched COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, and said that in the fight against coronavirus, India has come to a point where it does not lack in awareness, its scientific data is expanding and resources are also increasing.

At present, more than five lakh tests are being conducted in the country daily, and efforts are underway to increase this capacity to 10 lakh in the coming weeks, he said.

The country now has more than 11,000 COVID facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds, Modi said.

"While the country had only one COVID testing centre in January this year, there are almost 1,300 such labs now," he said.