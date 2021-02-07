'India Stands With Uttarakhand': Prime Minister Narendra Modi Takes Stock Of Floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in Uttarakhand after floods in the state washed away numerous houses on Sunday.

"Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," PM Modi tweeted.

The floods were caused after a glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday morning.

More than 150 labourers who were working at the Rishi Ganga power project are missing, officials said adding that search and recue operation are being conducted.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet that Modi, who is in Assam at the moment, reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand and spoke to the state chief minister. "Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected," the PMO said.

Though details are awaited, several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert.

(With PTI inputs)

