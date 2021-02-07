February 07, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'India Stands With Uttarakhand': Prime Minister Narendra Modi Takes Stock Of Floods

'India Stands With Uttarakhand': Prime Minister Narendra Modi Takes Stock Of Floods

Floods were reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday after a glacier burst at Joshimath area in Chamoli district

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'India Stands With Uttarakhand': Prime Minister Narendra Modi Takes Stock Of Floods
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
'India Stands With Uttarakhand': Prime Minister Narendra Modi Takes Stock Of Floods
outlookindia.com
2021-02-07T15:16:06+05:30
Also read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in Uttarakhand after floods in the state washed away numerous houses on Sunday.

"Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," PM Modi tweeted.

The floods were caused after a glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday morning.

More than 150 labourers who were working at the Rishi Ganga power project are missing, officials said adding that search and recue operation are being conducted.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet that Modi, who is in Assam at the moment, reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand and spoke to the state chief minister. "Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected," the PMO said.

Though details are awaited, several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Have Full Faith In The Judiciary: Comedian Munawar Faruqui After His Release

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Uttarakhand Floods National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos