India Shows Decline In COVID-19 Spike; 55,342 New Cases Recorded Yesterday

The number of new coronavirus infections reported across the country dropped below 60,000, on Monday even as the caseload surged to 71,75,880 and the total recoveries crossed 62 lakh, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Tuesday.

The total cases mounted to 71,75,880, with 55,342 new infections being reported. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,09,856 as the virus claimed 706 during the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am today showed.

The country has recorded less than 75,000 new infections for the fifth consecutive day. Fatalities reported have been below the 1,000 mark for 10 consecutive days. Presently, there are 8,38,729 active cases in the country which comprises 11.69 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The COVID-19 fatality rate is 1.53 per cent.

India registered a record single-day increase of 97,894 COVID-19 positive cases on September 17. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh on September 16, crossed the 60 lakh on September 28 and surpassed the 70 lakh on October 11.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 8,89,45,107 samples have been tested as of October 12 with 10,73,014 samples being tested on Monday.

