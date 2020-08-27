August 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Sees Highest Spike With Over 75,000 Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours; Tally Crosses 33 Lakh

India Sees Highest Spike With Over 75,000 Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours; Tally Crosses 33 Lakh

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Sees Highest Spike With Over 75,000 Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours; Tally Crosses 33 Lakh
A medic collects a swab sample of a man for COVID-19 test at Civil Hospital, in Amritsar
PTI Photo
India Sees Highest Spike With Over 75,000 Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours; Tally Crosses 33 Lakh
outlookindia.com
2020-08-27T10:25:07+05:30

India recorded the steepest single-day spike of 75,760 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday taking the country's virus caseload to over 33 lakh.

A record 75,760 infections were added in a day, taking the total coronavirus caseload to 33,10,234. The death toll climbed to 60,472 with 1,023 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With a total of 25,23,771 patients having recuperated so far, the recovery rate was recorded at 76.24 per cent while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.83 per cent.

There are 7,25,991 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.93  per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.  

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,85,76,510 samples have been tested up to August 26 with 9,24,998 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Next Story >>

Delay In Conducting JEE, NEET Will Compromise Students' Future: Over 150 Academicians To PM

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×