Covid-19: India Sees Highest Spike Of 11,929 Cases In 24 Hrs; Death Toll Cross 9000 Mark

June 14, 2020
Poshan
With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus has reached 9,195.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 June 2020
Relatives wearing protective suits bury the body of a man who died due to coronavirus infection during his funeral at a graveyard, amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi.
Suresh K Pandey / Outlook
India saw a record single-day spike of 11,929 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the tally to 3,20,922, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus has reached 9,195.

Out of all the cases, 1,49,348 are active and 1,62,378 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with as many as 1,04,568 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687) and Delhi (38,958).

