Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 7,350 New Coronavirus cases, 202 Fatalities

Covid Pandemic in India: The daily rise in new Covid-19 infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 46 days while daily positivity rate has been below 1 per cent for the last 29 days.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-12-13T10:29:33+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 10:29 am

India recorded 7,350 fresh coronavirus infections within a span of 24 hours, which took the country's overall tally to 3,46,97,860. The number of active cases declined to 91,456, the lowest in 561 days, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Monday. 

The 8 am data suggests that death toll from the pandemic has reached 4,75,636 with 202 new fatalities.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 46 days now.

The number of active cases has declined to 91,456, comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.37 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

A decline of 825 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.86 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 70 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 29 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,30,768, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 133.17 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

Tags

PTI New Delhi COVID-19 Covid-19 India Covid-19 Vaccination The Union Health Ministry National
