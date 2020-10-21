India Returns Chinese Soldier Captured In Eastern Ladakh

A Chinese soldier who was caught by Indian Forces after he strayed into Indian territory was returned to the Chinese border patrol on Wednesday morning. The soldier was identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long.

He was apprehended by the Indian Army in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had "strayed" across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), The incident comes amid a massive deployment of troops by the two militaries in the region following the border standoff since May.

On Monday, the Indian Army had said that the soldier would be returned to the Chinese Army "as per established protocol after following due procedure". It said that the soldier would be returned to the Chinese military at the Chushul-Moldo border point after completion of formalities.

The Indian Army said that a request asking about the whereabouts of the missing soldier was received from the Chinese army.

On Monday, in a statement, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the PLA had said, "China hopes that India will hand over soon the Chinese soldier who got lost in China-India border areas on the evening of October 18 when helping local herdsmen retrieve a yak at their request."

Both the countries have been locked in a standoff at the Indo-China border, in Ladakh since May. The countries have had several rounds of diplomatic talks for the de-escalation and resolve the border dispute.

(With inputs from PTI.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine