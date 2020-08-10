August 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Reports Over 62,000 COVID Cases, 1,007 deaths In 24 Hours

India Reports Over 62,000 COVID Cases, 1,007 deaths In 24 Hours

The recoveries surged to 15,35,743 with a record 54,859 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 69.33 per cent. The case fatality rate has dropped to about 2 per cent, the ministry said.

PTI 10 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Reports Over 62,000 COVID Cases, 1,007 deaths In 24 Hours
File photo
India Reports Over 62,000 COVID Cases, 1,007 deaths In 24 Hours
outlookindia.com
2020-08-10T11:07:37+05:30

India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 22-lakh mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 44,386 with  1,007 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

The recoveries surged to 15,35,743 with a record 54,859 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 69.33 per cent. The case fatality rate has dropped to about 2 per cent, the ministry said.

There are 6,34,945 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The total coronavirus cases now stands at 22,15,074, including 44,386 deaths, according to the ministry data.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000.

As many as 4,77,023 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total to 2,45,83,558, according to the Indian Council of Medical  Research.

Next Story >>

Faced 'Similar Taunts' For Not Speaking Hindi, Says Chidambaram On Kanimozhi's Allegation

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos