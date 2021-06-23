India Reports 50,848 New Cases In 24 Hours

India reported 50,848 fresh Covid-19 infections and 1,358 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data provided by the union health ministry, the country’s tally of cases is now 3,00,28,709 and death toll is 3,90,660.

Active Covid-19 cases in the country has declined to 6,43,194.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 3-crore mark with one crore infections being added in 50 days.

India's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took around 136 days to cross the 2-crore mark on May 4.

The active cases further declined to 6, 43,194 comprising 2.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.56 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A net decline of 19,327 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The 1,358 new fatalities include 482 from Maharashtra, 194 from Tamil Nadu, 141 from...

