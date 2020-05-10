India Reports 127 COVID-19 Deaths, 3,277 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

India reported 127 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 2,109, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

This was the second-biggest spike in deaths in a 24-hour period in India. The country has recorded another 3,277 COVID-19 positive cases, which takes the tally to 62,939, including 41472 active cases, 19358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2109 deaths, the ministry said.

The total number of cases also include 111 foreign nationals.

Of the 2,109 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 779 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 472 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 215, West Bengal at 171, Rajasthan at 106, Uttar Pradesh at 74, Delhi at 73, and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at 44.

The death toll is 31 in Punjab, 30 each in Karnataka and Telangana. Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana each have registered nine COVID-19 deaths, Bihar five and Kerala four.

Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities. Odisha, Chandigarh, Assam and Himachal Pradesh have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, according to the data provided by the ministry.