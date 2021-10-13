Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Registers 15,823 New Covid-19 Cases; Below 30,000 Cases For 19th Straight Day

According to the Union Health Ministry data India total Covid-19 cases have reached to 3,40,01,743 cases.

India Registers 15,823 New Covid-19 Cases; Below 30,000 Cases For 19th Straight Day
India registers below 30,000 Covid-19 cases for 19th day.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

India Registers 15,823 New Covid-19 Cases; Below 30,000 Cases For 19th Straight Day
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T09:46:45+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 9:46 am

India registered 15,823 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with national recovery rate increasing to 98.06 percent.

The total Covid-19 tally in the country has reached to 3,40,01,743 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll in the country due to Covid-19 has reached 4,51,189 with 226 new fatalities.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 19 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 108 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 2,07,653 comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.06 per cent, the ministry said.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

A decrease of 7,247 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 13,25,399 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the number of cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,63,63,442.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 33342901, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

Over 96.43 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi India COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities COVID Patients Covid-19 Positive Coronavirus National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

UN, World Bank, IMF Need Urgent Reforms: FM Sitharaman In US

UN, World Bank, IMF Need Urgent Reforms: FM Sitharaman In US

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Kargil To Mandi—War Veteran To Take On His ‘Reel Life’ Hero On Other Side Of The Poll Battle

We Fail To Recognise Anti-Hindu Phobia: MoS Muraleedharan At UNSC

Prevent Afghan Territory From Becoming Source Of Terrorism: PM Modi At G20 Summit

Lakhimpur Kheri: 15-Year-Old Still In Trauma After Seeing Father Being Crushed Under The Wheel

Jaishankar In Central Asia Again As India Reaches Out To Afghanistan's Neighbours

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from India

Ghaziabad Police Takes 10-Year Old Muslim Boy For Questioning After He Enters Dasna Devi Temple

Ghaziabad Police Takes 10-Year Old Muslim Boy For Questioning After He Enters Dasna Devi Temple

BJP Hits Out At Rahul, Priyanka Over Silence On Dalit Atrocities In Congress Ruled States

BJP Hits Out At Rahul, Priyanka Over Silence On Dalit Atrocities In Congress Ruled States

Daily Covid-19 Cases Drop By 37% In 10 Days

Daily Covid-19 Cases Drop By 37% In 10 Days

Delhi BJP Protests AAP Government Prohibiting Chhath Celebrations, Manoj Tiwari Hurt

Delhi BJP Protests AAP Government Prohibiting Chhath Celebrations, Manoj Tiwari Hurt

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Vikas Pathak / For the moment, the Lakhimpur Kheri crisis appears to have been defused. However, this may not mean much relief for the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Kargil To Mandi—War Veteran Takes On His ‘Reel Life’ Hero On Other Side Of The Poll Battle

Kargil To Mandi—War Veteran Takes On His ‘Reel Life’ Hero On Other Side Of The Poll Battle

Ashwani Sharma / Bollywood actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar will campaign against Kargil war veteran Brigadier (Rtd) Khushal Thakur in the Himachal Pradesh by-polls.

IPL 2021: ‘Clarity Of Mind’ Key Vs KKR, Feels Mohammad Kaif

IPL 2021: ‘Clarity Of Mind’ Key Vs KKR, Feels Mohammad Kaif

PTI / DC are coming into this match after a defeat against CSK in Qualifier 1 while KKR brushed aside RCB in the Eliminator.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement