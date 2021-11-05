Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Registers 12,729 New Covid-19 Cases, Infections Continue To Witness Dip

The Union Health Ministry data showed daily rise in new Covid-19 cases below 20, 000 for successive 28 days.

India Registers 12,729 New Covid-19 Cases, Infections Continue To Witness Dip
Covid-19 continue to witness dip in India.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

India Registers 12,729 New Covid-19 Cases, Infections Continue To Witness Dip
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T10:25:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 10:25 am

India on Friday registered 12,729 new Covid-19 cases taking the country’s case tally to 3,43,33,754.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,48,922.

The death toll has reached to 4,59,873 due to Covid-19 with 221 fresh fatalities.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 28 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 131 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

A rise of 343 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi The Union Health Ministry COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Active Covid Cases Coronavirus National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Subrata Mukherjee: TMC Leader Considered ‘Man Of All Seasons’

Subrata Mukherjee: TMC Leader Considered ‘Man Of All Seasons’

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

TMC Leader Subrata Mukherjee Dies At 75

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Diwali: Delhi Gasps For Breath As Air Quality Inches ‘Severe’ With Firecracker Bursting

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kedarnath Today

Diwali: Indian Army Exchanges Sweets With Pakistan To Mark Festive Spirit Amid Spate Of Killings In J&K

One Month Later: A Nihang Sikh And A Journalist Discuss The Lynching At Singhu Border

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from India

After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut, Karnataka Announces Reduction In Fuel Prices

After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut, Karnataka Announces Reduction In Fuel Prices

Cut On Petrol, Diesel Excise Duties 'By Product’ Of Bypoll Results: P Chidambaram

Cut On Petrol, Diesel Excise Duties 'By Product’ Of Bypoll Results: P Chidambaram

Firecracker Ban: States In Which You Can Burst 'Green' Crackers Tonight On Diwali

Firecracker Ban: States In Which You Can Burst 'Green' Crackers Tonight On Diwali

Diwali: BSF Jawans Share Sweets, Gifts With Soldiers From Pakistan And Bangladesh

Diwali: BSF Jawans Share Sweets, Gifts With Soldiers From Pakistan And Bangladesh

Read More from Outlook

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Outlook Web Desk / BJP has planned grand programmes throughout Uttarakhand, which is scheduled for assembly polls early next year, as PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath Temple in the hill state.

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Outlook Web Desk / As Delhi rested after bursting crackers in Diwali, the particulate matter did too. Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at hazardous upper limits of 999 at multiple monitoring stations.

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli; Needs Good Wishes For T20 WC

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli; Needs Good Wishes For T20 WC

Priya Nagi / Virat Kohli turned 33 on Friday. The T20 World Cup 2021 is the last assignment for Kohli as India captain in the shortest format.

Subrata Mukherjee: TMC Leader Considered ‘Man Of All Seasons’

Subrata Mukherjee: TMC Leader Considered ‘Man Of All Seasons’

Outlook Web Desk / The deceased Subrata Mukherjee was considered a ‘man for all seasons’ who sailed through West Bengal’s politics for over five decades.

Advertisement