India Records World's Highest 24-Hour Rise In Covid Cases For 2nd Day; Surpasses US

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 36-lakh mark on Monday with a steep rise of 78,512 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India has recorded the world's highest daily rise in coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day.

The country, having the world's third-highest number of coronavirus infections, on Sunday reported 78,761 new cases in 24 hours. Sunday's number recorded by India surpassed the highest daily rise recorded in the US on 17 July with 77,299 cases. The US has the most number of coronavirus cases in the world with its cumulative caseload being 5,995,968, according to a tracker maintained by the Johns Hopkins University.

India has also reported 971 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the virus to 64,469, the Health Ministry said.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country currently stands at 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases. As many as 27,74,801 people have recovered so far. The total coronavirus cases stand at 36,21,245.

The recovery rate has increased to 76.62 per cent, while the fatality rate has declined to 1.78 per cent.

The last five lakh recoveries have been recorded in only eight days in comparison to preceding same number of recoveries, which were recorded in 10 and nine days respectively, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ICMR, a total of 4,23,07,914 samples have been tested so far with 8,46,278 samples being tested on Sunday.