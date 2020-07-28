July 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Records Over 47,000 COVID-19 Cases For 5th Day In A Row, Tally Mounts To 14.8 Lakh

India Records Over 47,000 COVID-19 Cases For 5th Day In A Row, Tally Mounts To 14.8 Lakh

As many as 47,703 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours has taken India's virus caseload to 14,83,156.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Records Over 47,000 COVID-19 Cases For 5th Day In A Row, Tally Mounts To 14.8 Lakh
Health workers take rest after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms at a residential building in Mumbai
AP Photo
India Records Over 47,000 COVID-19 Cases For 5th Day In A Row, Tally Mounts To 14.8 Lakh
outlookindia.com
2020-07-28T10:39:30+0530
Also read

As many as 47,703 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours took India's virus caseload to 14,83,156 on Tuesday.

Further, 654 fatalities pushed the death toll to 33,425, according to data released by the government.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 4,96,988, while 9,52,743 people have recovered so far, the Union Health Ministry said.

This is the fifth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 47,000.

India recorded the biggest single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Next Story >>

Five Sites Ready For Final Phase Of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trials In India: Govt

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau India Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos