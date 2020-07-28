India Records Over 47,000 COVID-19 Cases For 5th Day In A Row, Tally Mounts To 14.8 Lakh

As many as 47,703 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours took India's virus caseload to 14,83,156 on Tuesday.

Further, 654 fatalities pushed the death toll to 33,425, according to data released by the government.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 4,96,988, while 9,52,743 people have recovered so far, the Union Health Ministry said.

This is the fifth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 47,000.

India recorded the biggest single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases on Monday.