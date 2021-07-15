India Records Over 40,000 Fresh Covid Cases, Highest From Kerala

The active Covid-19 cases in India rose to 4,32,041 with the country recording 41,806 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The total infection tally in the country now stands at 3,09,87,880. Kerala has reported the highest cases- 15,637-on Wednesday.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, an increase of 2,095 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 4,11,989 with 581 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.39 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 19,43,488 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,80,11,958, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.15 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 24 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.21 per cent, according to the ministry.

