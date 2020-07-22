July 22, 2020
Poshan
India Records Over 37000 Coronavirus Cases, 648 Deaths In 24 Hours

There are 4,11,133 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, while 7,53,049 people have recovered so far.

PTI 22 July 2020
Health workers rest during a COVID-19 medical check-up at a residential area, at Malad in Mumbai.
PTI photo
2020-07-22T10:46:50+0530

India added 37,724 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday pushing the country's tally to 11,92,915, while recoveries surged to 7,53,049 with 28,472 people having recuperated in a day, the highest so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,732 with 648 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thus 63.13 per cent people have recovered.The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the seventh consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000. 

Of the 648 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 246 are from Maharashtra, 75 from Tamil Nadu, 62 from Andhra Pradesh, 61 from Karnataka, 37 from Uttar Pradesh, 35 from West Bengal, 34 from Gujarat, 27 from Delhi, 18 from Madhya Pradesh, 9 each from Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.

Telangana has reported seven fatalities each followed by Odisha with six deaths, Chhattisgarh four, Goa three, Jharkhand two while Kerala, Puducherry, Punjab and Tripura have registered a fatality each. 

