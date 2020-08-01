India Records Biggest Single-day Jump Of Over 57000 Coronavirus Cases, 764 Deaths

August 01, 2020
Corona
This is the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

Nurses from Tata Memorial Hospital walk inside a temporary facility created to aid cancer patients diagnosed with COVID-19, in Mumbai.
PTI Photo
India's COVID-19 tally reached 16,95,988 on Saturday with a record single-day increase of 57,118 cases, while the recoveries surged to 10,94,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 36,511 with 764 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

At present, there are 5,65,103 active cases in the country.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was recorded at 64.53 per cent, while the fatality rate further dropped to 2.15 per cent, the data stated.

This is the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000. The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,93,58,659 samples have been tested up to July 31 with 5, 25,689 being tested on Friday.

Of the new 764 deaths reported, 265 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Tamil Nadu, 84 from Karnataka, 68 from Andhra Pradesh, 45 from West Bengal, 43 from Uttar Pradesh, 27 from Delhi, 23 from Gujarat, 16 from Punjab, 14 each from Bihar and Telangana, 12 from Jammu and Kashmir and 11 from Rajasthan.

Ten fatalities have been reported from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Odisha, four each from Assam, Haryana and Uttarakhand, three each from Goa, Jharkhand, Kerala, two from Chhattisgarh while Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Manipur and Puducherry recorded one fatality each.

