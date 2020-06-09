June 09, 2020
Poshan
India Records Biggest Single-day Jump Of 9987 Covid-19 Cases; Death Toll Nears 7500

India's death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,466 with a record increase of 331 deaths in the 24 hours till Tuesday 8 AM.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 June 2020
Commuters wait for buses to return home, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi.
PTI Photo
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,466 in India, while the number of cases climbed to 2,66,598 after the country registered 266 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,987 cases till Tuesday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data. 

The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 1,29,917, while 1,29,214 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.  

"Thus, 48.47 per cent patients have recovered so far," the ministry said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 266 new deaths reported till Tuesday morning, 109 were in Maharashtra, 62 in Delhi, 31 in Gujarat, 17 in Tamil Nadu, 11 in Haryana, nine in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Rajasthan, four in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Karnataka, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and one each in Bihar and Kerala.

