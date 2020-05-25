India Among 10 Worst Covid-hit Nations After Record Single-day Spike

In the highest ever spike, India recorded 6,977 new cases of Coronavirus and 154 deaths in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

India is now among the top 10 countries in the world regarding the total number of COVID-19 cases.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country has now reached 1,38,845 including 77,103 active cases, 57720 cured/discharged and 4,021 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Of the 154 deaths reported since Sunday morning, 58 were from Maharashtra, 30 from Delhi, 29 from Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight from Tamil Nadu, six from Uttar Pradesh, four from Telangana, three each from Rajasthan and West Bengal, two from Bihar and one each from Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Of the total 4,021 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 1,635 deaths followed by Gujarat at 858 deaths, Madhya Pradesh at 290, West Bengal at 272, Delhi at 261, Rajasthan at 163, Uttar Pradesh at 161,Tamil Nadu at 111 and Andhra Pradesh at 56.

The death toll reached 53 in Telangana, 42 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 21 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana has 16 deaths while Bihar has registered 13 and Odisha has seven deaths.

Kerala, Jharkhand and Assam have reported four deaths each so far.

Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh each have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities each while Meghalaya has reported one fatality so far, according to the ministry data.

According to the ministry's website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with more than 50 thousand cases, It is followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512), Gujarat (13,664), and Delhi (12,910).

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 261 in Delhi on Sunday, while the number of infections climbed to 13,418 with 508 new cases, the Delhi government said.

The nationwide lockdown, imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in March, has been extended till May 31.

(With agency inputs)