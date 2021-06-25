June 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Records 51,667 New Covid Cases, 1,329 Deaths

India Records 51,667 New Covid Cases, 1,329 Deaths

The state government has asked its districts with relatively higher caseload to not rush the process of easing restrictions.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 June 2021, Last Updated at 10:29 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Records 51,667 New Covid Cases, 1,329 Deaths
The number of active cases has further declined to 6,12,868 and now comprises 2.03 per cent of the total infections.
File Photo
India Records 51,667 New Covid Cases, 1,329 Deaths
outlookindia.com
2021-06-25T10:29:43+05:30

India reported 54,069 new Covid-19 cases and 1,321 deaths on Thursday. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 42nd consecutive day. Amid fears of the new Delta plus variant, Maharashtra has again started reporting a rise in Covid cases. The state government has asked its districts with relatively higher caseload to not rush the process of easing restrictions.

The death toll climbed to 3,93,310 with 1,329 more people succumbing to the viral disease in a day.

The number of active cases has further declined to 6,12,868 and now comprises 2.03 per cent of the total infections. A net decline of 14,189 active cases has been recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases of COVID-19 for the 43rd consecutive day with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surging to 2,91,28,267. The case fatality rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

While the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.66 per cent, the weekly case positivity rate has come down to 3 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry data, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.98 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 18 consecutive days.

India administered 60.73 lakh vaccine doses in a day taking the cumulative number of jabs given so far under the nationwide inoculation drive to 30.79 crore, according to immunisation data published at 7 am. 

Also, 17,35,781 tests were conducted on Wednesday for the detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 39,95,68,448.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore total COVID-19 cases on May 4 this year and 3 crore on June 23.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delimitation In Jammu & Kashmir: What It Means? And Why Is It Crucial?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Covid Second Wave COVID-19 Coronavirus New Coronavirus Strain National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos