Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
India Peaks Past 99-Crore Covid-19 Vaccinations

As per the release, a total of about 70.1 crore people have been administered the first dose whereas about 29 lakh people have completed the vaccine cycle.

2021-10-19T21:13:18+05:30
Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 9:13 pm

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage breached the 99-crore at 7 PM on Tuesday.  It added that 37 lakh doses had been administered on Tuesday with the tally expected to jump with the compilation of the final reports for the day later tonight. 

"India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 99 crore landmark milestone (99,08,97,514) today," the ministry's release stated. 

India commenced the vaccination drive on January 16 this year prioritising healthcare workers exclusively in the first phase. Frontline workers followed suit from February 2. 

Vaccination for people above 60 years was rolled out in the subsequent phase which commenced from March 1. The Covid-19 vaccination was rolled out for all age groups from May 1. 

