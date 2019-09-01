﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  India, Pakistan Involved In Heated Exchange Over Kashmir At Speakers' Meet In Maldives: Report

India, Pakistan Involved In Heated Exchange Over Kashmir At Speakers' Meet In Maldives: Report

The Pakistani representative referred to the Kashmir issue after which a point of order was raised by India and a strong rebuttal was given by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

PTI 01 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
India, Pakistan Involved In Heated Exchange Over Kashmir At Speakers' Meet In Maldives: Report
Images used for representational purpose only.
India, Pakistan Involved In Heated Exchange Over Kashmir At Speakers' Meet In Maldives: Report
outlookindia.com
2019-09-01T19:55:15+0530

India and Pakistan on Sunday had a heated exchange during the South Asian Speakers' Summit in the Maldives after the Pakistani side tried to raise the issue of abrogation of Article 370 provisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani representative referred to the Kashmir issue after which a point of order was raised by India and a strong rebuttal was given by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

"We strongly object to raising the internal issue of India here and we also reject the politicisation of this forum by raising issues which are extraneous to this summit," Harivansh said.

The Indian delegation in the summit is led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Pakistan has been trying to raise the issue at various international fora, but India has maintained that it is an internal matter.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI New Delhi Male India-Pakistan India-Pakistan Tension National
Next Story : Sadio Mane And Mohamed Salah 'Spat' Shrugged Off By Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters