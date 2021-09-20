Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National India One Of The Most Attractive FDI Destinations: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen

India One Of The Most Attractive FDI Destinations: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen

FDI is critical for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy; Deloitte would hire 65,000 more people in the next 3 years, Punit Renjen said.

India One Of The Most Attractive FDI Destinations: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen
Deloitte CEO, Puneet Renjen | Twitter

Trending

India One Of The Most Attractive FDI Destinations: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen
outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T07:50:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 7:50 am

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is critically important for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy, Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen said while noting that over two-fifths of the 1,200 business leaders surveyed in the US, UK, Japan and Singapore are planning additional or first-time investments in India.

Referring to the survey, he said India continues to be "one of the most attractive" FDI destinations.

"Despite the COVID-19 destruction, inflows hit a record high last year. Business leaders, whom Deloitte surveyed, are preparing to make additional and first-time investments in India," Renjen told PTI.

Related Stories

Geo-economic Shift Post Pandemic Can Favour India, But It Needs To Work Its Way Up

China Slams India's New FDI Norms, Says They 'Violate Principles Of Free Trade, Liberalisation'

China Has Sent FDI Proposals Worth Rs.12,000 Cr Since April: Sources

The CEO of the top multinational professional services network said, "FDI, I believe, is the key to India's aspiration to be a USD 5 trillion economy and I think that is eminently doable. I am certainly a very big proponent of India and what can be accomplished."

The fourth key takeaway from the survey was the value of the skilled workforce and prospects for economic growth, particularly domestic. These are important attractors for FDI, he said.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Also, it is still believed that India is a challenging place to do business. This perception is due to low awareness about government programmes, incentives and reforms, particularly those that have just been announced by the government, he said.

"Of 1,200 business leaders surveyed in the US, UK, Japan and Singapore, 44 per cent are planning additional or first-time investments in India. Among the first-time investors, nearly two-third are planning to do so within the next two years," Renjen said.

The Deloitte CEO noted that although there is a significant crossover, access to India's domestic market is very important in addition to the country being an export hub.

But the attraction of the domestic market is very important for FDI investment, he said, adding, "Business leaders rated India higher on economic growth and skilled workforce, which are great attractors."

Observing that government policies are certainly very welcome and are helping in attracting FDI in India, Renjen said some of the recent policy clarification is very good and the stated investment in infrastructure is very positive.

He said 16 per cent of surveyed business leaders in Japan, and nine per cent in Singapore were less aware of the initiatives such as digitization of customers, clearance and production.

"There is a lack of awareness of all the really good things that the government is doing."

Under Renjen's leadership, Deloitte this month became the first professional services firm to cross USD 50 billion. Even during the COVID-19 times, the company grew by 5.5 per cent.

He said Deloitte has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it will hire 75,000 more people in India in the next three years. The company currently has 65,000 people in India, out of a total global workforce of 3,45,000.

During the COVID-19 crisis in India, Deloitte provided massive assistance both in terms of finances and healthcare equipment and also came out with the Sanjeevani Pariyojana -- a supervised, virtual home-care initiative to help people quickly access healthcare for mild to moderate symptoms of Covid.

The programme is now being rolled out in various parts of the country. Several other countries, South Africa in particular, are adopting the project.

"We have taken what we have done in Haryana, and we're now implementing it with the government in South Africa... We will also take it to Southeast Asia," Renjen said.

"We leveraged home healthcare oximeters, oxygen concentrators and India's unique capabilities like the Asha workers. This was a very uniquely Indian answer to a problem. We also learned that this is a good way to provide primary healthcare, especially in rural areas," he said.

The lessons that were learnt in India are definitely "exportable", the Deloitte CEO said.

Responding to a question, Renjen said the first lesson India can learn from the Covid crisis is an investment in primary healthcare, the second is that vaccination is very important and the third is COVID-19 is a very difficult enemy.

"We cannot let our guard down. We have to be very vigilant and this will take us a lot of effort to address. The last lesson is this is not an Indian problem but a global problem," he added.

Renjen also said that India is "absolutely key" to Deloitte.

Fifteen per cent of Deloitte's 3,45,000 individuals live and work in India, and this is going to go up to nearly 25 per cent in the next three years, he said adding the intent is to reach tier-two and tier-three cities.

Tags

PTI Narendra Modi India FDI Economy Indian Economy National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Situation ‘Not Normal’ In J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Situation ‘Not Normal’ In J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Indian Industry To Produce Two More Entirely-Built Rockets GSLV-Mk III And SSLV

Security Forces To Use Pump Action Guns, Rubber Bullets To Neutralise Low-Flying Drones

Kerala Records 152 Deaths, 19653 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Imposes Stringent Lockdown In Critical Areas

Congress Plays Dalit Card in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM Tomorrow

Book By RAW Officer’s Daughter On Kashmir's Trauma Kicks Off Debate, Irks Anonymous Scholars

UP Govt Eases COVID Curbs, Allowes 100 People To Gather In Non-Containment Zones

EAM S Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Developments With Saudi Counterpart

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Advertisement

More from India

Jammu Traders Call For Bandh, First Time After Abrogation Of Art 370

Jammu Traders Call For Bandh, First Time After Abrogation Of Art 370

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

Three-Time MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa To Be The Next CM of Punjab

Three-Time MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa To Be The Next CM of Punjab

L Murugan Likely To Be Elected Unopposed In RS Bypoll As Congress Not To Contest

L Murugan Likely To Be Elected Unopposed In RS Bypoll As Congress Not To Contest

Read More from Outlook

Congress Plays Dalit Card In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM On Monday

Congress Plays Dalit Card In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM On Monday

Harish Manav / Charanjit Singh Channi appointed Chief Minister of Punjab; expected to tap 32 percent Dalit voters of Punjab in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.

Saudi Foreign Minister In India: Riyadh As Concerned As New Delhi About Stabilising Afghanistan

Saudi Foreign Minister In India: Riyadh As Concerned As New Delhi About Stabilising Afghanistan

Seema Guha / External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Gaikwad, Bowlers Help CSK Beat MI

IPL 2021: Gaikwad, Bowlers Help CSK Beat MI

PTI / Gaikwad batted through the innings to lift Chennai Super Kings from 7/3 to 156/6. Mumbai Indians could manage only 136/8.

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL

Outlook Web Bureau / The news came just a few days after Virat Kohli announced that he will step down as India's T20 captain after T20 World Cup.

Advertisement